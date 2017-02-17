'Happy birthday mon amour, I can't wait to see you in that white dress'

MANILA, Philippines – It was Anne Curtis' birthday on Friday, February 17, and her fiancé Erwan Heussaff greeted her with a sweet message.

On social media, Erwan posted a photo of Anne and said: "I have always enjoyed taking pictures of you. Even though you are frequently afronted by harsh flashes, I still feel that I can capture pieces that only I seem to witness. Moments of candor, insecurity, joy and reality. At the end of the day I ponder over your puzzle, perplexed as to how things fit together, always learning something new."

Erwan promised Anne that he would always be there for her, continuing his message, "I will consistently be there to help you give context to the world, fill in the blanks, colour in or outside of the lines, demystify crosswords and to simply make sense of the irrational."

He signed off by alluding to their upcoming wedding. The couple announced their engagement in December through a video.

"Happy birthday mon amour, I can't wait to see you in that white dress."



Anne, who turned 32, and Erwan, 30, have been dating since 2010. – Rappler.com