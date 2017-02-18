After being cast in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and a 'Star Wars' film, Donald Glover is now set to play Simba!

MANILA, Philippines – Donald Glover is playing Simba in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King!

The news was confirmed on Saturday, February 18, by director John Favreau, who tweeted "I just can’t wait to be king. #Simba" along with a photo of Donald.



He also tweeted a photo of James Earl Jones, saying, "Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa." James also voiced Mufasa in the original animated movie in 1994.

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017



Aside from this project, we'll also see Donald on the big screen soon in Spider-Man: Homecoming and in the untitled Star Wars film about Han Solo, where he will play Lando Calrissian.

Donald has also had a successful career in music – he performs under the name Childish Gambino.

John directed the live-action remake of The Jungle Book, which was released in 2016.

A release date for The Lion King has not yet been announced. – Rappler.com