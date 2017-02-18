'Anastasia' opens this April in the US

MANILA, Philippines – The theater adaptation of Anastasia is set to hit the stage this year in the US. But before that, Christy Altomare, who will play the role of Anya, gave a special performance of the hit song "Journey to the Past," accompanied by an orchestra at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Christy is a graduate of the school.

The video did not reveal any details about the musical, but we see Christy wearing a black and white gown as she perform the song, which was also popularized by the late singer Aaliyah.

Heart don't fail us now... #AnastasiaMusical begins performances on Broadway in just 5 weeks! For tickets, follow the link in our profile. A post shared by Anastasia The Musical (@anastasiabway) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Entertainment Weekly reported that aside from "Journey to The Past," other songs from the movie will also be part of the production to be directed by Darko Tresnjak.

We are thrilled to announce that #AnastasiaMusical's #Broadway cast is now complete! Follow the link in our profile for the full cast list. A post shared by Anastasia The Musical (@anastasiabway) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:45am PST

The 1997 animated movie tells the story of a young woman named Anya, who tries to rediscover her past with the help of two men and also find her place in the new world around her. The film itself borrowed some elements from a tragic real-life tale – the murder of the family of Tsar Nicholas, his wife, and their family in1918. Following the killings, there were some rumors of Anastasia's survival, and this later became the topic of various entertainment projects, including the animated movie.

The show will have a preview on March 23 at the Broadhurst Theatre, before the official opening this April. – Rappler.com