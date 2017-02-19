The ex-couple set aside their issues to entertain their fans in California

MANILA, Philippines – Although they have broken up, Erich Gonzales and Daniel Matsunaga set aside their differences to perform for their fans in the US over the weekend.

In a series of Instagram videos posted by Star Magic, the two entertained their fans at the Cache Creek Casino in California. In one video, Daniel even put his arm around Erich and kissed her on the forehead.

Erich and Daniel live in Cache Creek A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:19am PST

Erich and Daniel live in Cache Creek A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:17am PST

Erich and Daniel live in Cache Creek A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:17am PST

Star Magic also posted a behind the scenes clip of the two rehearsing before their performance.

Erich and Daniel backstage rehearsing fot their 1st Cache Creek Show A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:16am PST

Erich and Daniel were joined by US-based singer Sheryn Regis during their show.

Erich and Daniel with Sheryn Regis and the Producers Earl and Joan backstage of Cache Creek A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Feb 18, 2017 at 6:26am PST

Erich and Daniel with Sheryn Regis 1st Show in Cache Creek #ErichGonzales #DanielMatsunaga @erichgg @dandanmatsunaga A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Feb 17, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

Before flying to the US for their show, the two met at the Star Magic office to iron out their issues. The ex-couple's handler Love Capulong also posted a photo on Thursday, February 16, where the two could be seen smiling while waiting to board the plane.

Last February 9, Erich confirmed that she and Daniel broke up after two years together. While both refused to discuss the reason behind their split, people speculated money was an issue because she said in an interview: "Tungkol sa pera, ayoko na po magdetalye tungkol diyan. (With regard to money, I don't want to talk about it.) Like what I said, I just really wanna move on."

Daniel meanwhile denied the report, saying he has worked all his life to provide for him and his family. His sister Vanessa also defended him in the issue. (READ: Erich Gonzales responds to Vanessa Matsunaga's message for her on Instagram) – Rappler.com