Diego thanks his mom Teresa, former stepmom Sunshine Cruz and sisters for the support

MANILA, Philippines – More than a week since his rants against his father Cesar Montano on social media, actor Diego Loyzaga explained his side and why he vented his frustration.

In an interview with Pep, Diego said he did the drug tests to prove that he was not using drugs, to show his father he was clean and that he was okay.

“Klinaro ko for the sake of me backing up what I said in my statement na hiningan na ako nun. (I clarified everything for the sake of me backing up what I said, when I was asked about it before.)

“It wasn’t for anybody else, para wala nang masabi (so there's nothing that can be said),” he said.

When asked if he was angry with his father and was willing to talk with him about the issue, Diego said:

“Hindi, mahal ko ang tatay ko. (No, I really love my dad)

“Mahal na mahal ko ang tatay ko (I really, really love my dad),” he said, adding that he's been asking to talk with his dad properly for many years.

Despite the rift between him and Cesar, Diego said he's grateful for the support of his management Star Magic, his friends and most of all his mom, actress Teresa Loyzaga.

In a separate interview, Teresa said she's hopeful that her son will settle the issue with Cesar at the right time.

Diego also thanked his former stepmom Sunshine Cruz and sisters for being there for him. (READ: Sunshine Cruz says she's there for Diego Loyzaga amid rift with Cesar Montano)

"Kay Tita Sunshine, wala akong masasabi talaga. (With Tita Sunshine, I really have nothing to say)

“My Tita and I have been through a lot since the years that we've known each other.

“I’m happy sa statement na nilabas niya (she came out with).

“Masaya ako na nasabi niya ang mga bagay na yun," he said. (I'm happy with the kinds words she said.)

Diego continued. “You know what, it’s an emotional thing na they’re my half sisters and there’s only so much time I got to see them.

“But when I do have the time, gumagawa ako talaga ako ng oras at paraan para kitain ko sila. (I find time and ways to see all of them.)

“To see that they supported me after mga nangyari, touching talaga yun na nakita ko kahit half sisters ko sila.

“Dugo e, family.” (To see that they supported me after everything that has happened, it's very touching because they're my half sisters. It's blood.)

In the end, Diego thanked all his supporters for being with him and the messages they've given him on social media.

“It’s sad na kailangan pang may mangyari na ganito para ma-realize mo ang mga bagay na ito, pero there’s always a silver lining sa mga nangyari and I guess this is it.

(it's sad that things like this have to happen for you to realize it, but there's always a silver lining to what happens and I guess this is it.)

“Like my Mom said, I think we should just move from that, and we’re all just looking for a better future, a better tomorrow.

“We’re all just just hoping na gumanda ang lahat (everything will be good),” he said.

Previously, Diego critcized his father on social media, saying that Cesar allegedly asked him to leave the house he gave him, and that Cesar accused him of being a drug addict. The posts have since been deleted.

Cesar for his part said that he was merely concerned about his son, saying he only wanted the best for him. – Rappler.com