Georgina reveals that she and Arthur married in Hong Kong before their wedding in the UK

MANILA, Philippines – Georgina Wilson surprised the public when she married British businessman Arthur Burnand in England in April 2016. But on Monday, February 20, Georgina revealed that she and Arthur also had a civil wedding in Hong Kong, two months before their church wedding. (READ: Georgina Wilson engaged to Arthur Burnand)

On Instagram, Georgina wrote: "Happy one year civil wedding anniversary my love [Arthur Burnand] I'm so happy I married you and I'm also so happy that I wore Alaia," referring to the Tunisian born designer, who made her dress for the civil wedding.

Happy 1 year civil wedding anniversary my love @arthurburnand I'm so happy I married you and I'm also so happy that I wore Alaia #theburnands A post shared by Georgina Wilson (@ilovegeorgina) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

She also shared group photos of those who attended, including Erwan Heussaff, Raymond Gutierrez, Adrien Semblat, Nico Bolzico, Martine Cajucom, and Bea Soriano.

First time ever that there were less girls than boys! Haha but we had the best time! I love you guys!! A post shared by Georgina Wilson (@ilovegeorgina) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:22pm PST

The boys of the HK Wedding crew A post shared by Georgina Wilson (@ilovegeorgina) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:18pm PST

Georgina posted photos of her father and father-in-law and a photo of her and Arthur after the civil wedding.

Our two proud daddies at our HK wedding A post shared by Georgina Wilson (@ilovegeorgina) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:07am PST

Caption this.... Haha A post shared by Georgina Wilson (@ilovegeorgina) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:08am PST

Sorry still not done with the wedding pics flood!! love these girls so much!! A post shared by Georgina Wilson (@ilovegeorgina) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

Georgia and Arthur are now parents to Archie, who was born in December 2016. – Rappler.com