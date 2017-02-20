Georgina Wilson, Arthur Burnand celebrate civil wedding anniversary
MANILA, Philippines – Georgina Wilson surprised the public when she married British businessman Arthur Burnand in England in April 2016. But on Monday, February 20, Georgina revealed that she and Arthur also had a civil wedding in Hong Kong, two months before their church wedding. (READ: Georgina Wilson engaged to Arthur Burnand)
On Instagram, Georgina wrote: "Happy one year civil wedding anniversary my love [Arthur Burnand] I'm so happy I married you and I'm also so happy that I wore Alaia," referring to the Tunisian born designer, who made her dress for the civil wedding.
She also shared group photos of those who attended, including Erwan Heussaff, Raymond Gutierrez, Adrien Semblat, Nico Bolzico, Martine Cajucom, and Bea Soriano.
Georgina posted photos of her father and father-in-law and a photo of her and Arthur after the civil wedding.
Georgia and Arthur are now parents to Archie, who was born in December 2016. – Rappler.com