Bonjour! See Emma Watson singing with the townsfolk in this 1-minute peek at the live-action movie!

MANILA, Philippines – Disney has released a brand new clip from the Beauty and the Beast live-action movie!

In the 1-minute scene, Emma Watson as Belle walks through the village as she and townsfolk sing the classic "Belle." As she explains to a Monsieur Jean, she's off to return a book "about two lovers in fair Verona."

"Belle" is the first song in the animated movie, with its eponymous character singing about wanting to get out of the provincial town she lives in and the townsfolk finding her strange.

Though it isn't seen in the video above, the song also introduces Gaston and his plans to marry Belle.

This isn't the first time Emma's voice was featured in a trailer for Beauty and the Beast. She could be heard singing "Belle" in a TV spot for the Golden Globes too, and a snippet of her singing "Something There" was released by Disney in December 2016.

Beauty and the Beast will be in Philippine theaters on March 16. – Rappler.com