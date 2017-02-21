Elha Nympha belts out a song and impresses host Steve Harvey with her voice!

MANILA, Philippines – The Voice Kids Philippines season 2 winner Elha Nympha has been busy. Aside from competing in ABS-CBN's Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, it was recently revealed that she's also set to be featured on Little Big Shots season 2!

Elha opens a sneak peek of the season, released online on February 17, singing, "Welcome to season 2 of Little Big Shots." (READ: From the market to the stage: Elha Nympha's life-changing 'Voice Kids' victory)

Later in the video, she can be heard belting out a line while host Steve Harvey exclaims, "This little girl can sing!"

Elha was also in a digital exclusive video released on February 20, where the kids on the show were asked "What would you do if you were president of the United States?"

She can be seen answering the question at the 30-second mark, saying she would "build a foundation for animals."

In January, Elha herself revealed that she would be on the show by sharing a photo of the promo poster.

Who?looks familiar A post shared by Elha Mae Nympha (@elhamaenymphaofficial) on Jan 25, 2017 at 2:53pm PST



Little Big Shots is an American talent show for kids, produced and created by Steve and Ellen DeGeneres. It first aired in March 2016.

Episode 1 of Season 2 is set to air in the Philippines on 6 March, Monday at 7pm on DIVA (same day as the US).

Elha, who used to help her single mom out by selling banana cue at the market, won season 2 of The Voice Kids Philippines with the help of coach Bamboo Mañalac. – Rappler.com