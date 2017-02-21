'It's so cool to see you like this, you're actually your dad!' Jimmy Fallon says to Robert, whose father is the late Steve Irwin

MANILA, Philippines – The late Steve Irwin's son Robert is now 13 and he's growing up to be just like his dad.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on February 17, Robert introduced Jimmy to some of the animals from the Australia Zoo – a dwarf crocodile, an armadillo, a red-tailed boa, and two sloths.

Robert showed the same enthusiasm for animals as Steve, causing Jimmy to say, "It's so cool to see you like this, you're actually your dad!"

“It’s really nice to be able to follow his footsteps. It’s really great,” Robert said, after mentioning that his dad was also on The Tonight Show before.

Robert also shared about how animals have been a big part of his life and how much he loves them.

"It’s just in my blood," he said. “I actually grew up at Australia Zoo. So I think I’m the luckiest kid on planet Earth.”

On the show, Robert also promoted the Steve Irwin Gala dinner scheduled for May 13 in Los Angeles. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Wildlife Warriors. – Rappler.com