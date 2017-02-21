'I look like a lot of old women in the past. It's very rarely men or boys'

MANILA, Philippines – Does Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe have a time turner? With all his historical lookalikes, Daniel must be a time traveler, Graham Norton joked, when he had the actor on his show last week.

"I look like a lot of old women in the past. It's very rarely men or boys," Daniel said during the short segment wherein Graham flashed a few of Daniel's lookalikes onscreen.

"These are all my past lives. I was a slightly depressed lady in a lot of them," he joked.

In a 2016 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Daniel also talked about discovering his lookalikes in one of the photos.

"It's me as an old lady, as a young boy," Daniel said. "I don't know how I did that. What is it about me that I look like so many stern old ladies?" Watch the interview below!

Daniel has also been mistaken for Elijah Wood, which he spoke about in a 2012 interview on The Graham Norton Show.

– Rappler.com