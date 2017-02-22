The movie, starring Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, and more, begins production

MANILA, Philippines – The next Star Wars movie is already in the works!

On Tuesday, February 21, the official Star Wars website posted a photo of the cast of the untitled Han Solo movie, along with a hint at what the movie will be about.

Acording to the website, principal photography for the movie began on February 20.

"The movie will explore [Chewbacca and Han Solo's] adventures before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, including their early encounters with that other card-playing rogue from a galaxy far, far away, Lando Calrissian," the site read.

It was previously announced that Alden Ehrenreich will play Han Solo and Donald Glover will play Lando Calrissian. Also in the photo are actors Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emilia Clarke, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

Thandie Newton will also be in the film, but is not in the photo.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are directing the movie, which will be released on May 25, 2018 in the US. – Rappler.com