'Sabay po kami ni Diego nag-drug test. And kaya ko po patunayan na negative,' Sofia says

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Sofia Andres came to the defense of her friend and onscreen partner Diego Loyzaga, after his rift with his father Cesar Montano. Diego blasted Cesar on social media early in February for allegedly accusing him of using drugs and throwing him out of the house.

In an interview with reporters at the press conference for the movie Pwera Usog on Tuesday, February 21, Sofia said it was not true that Diego was using drugs, since both of them underwent a drug test.

Diego previously posted a photo of his drug test results on social media. Last year, he also took a drug test together with other stars. (READ: Stars on negative drug test results)

"No, no, [it's not true]" she said. "Actually, I have no idea. Sabay po kami ni Diego nag-drug test. And kaya ko po patunayan na negative. Opo, alam po iyan ng Star Magic," she said, referring to their talent management group.

(No, no, [it's not true]. Diego and I took the drug test together. And I can prove it's negative. Yes, Star Magic knows it.)

Meanwhile, Sofia said that she was aware of Diego's issues with his dad prior to his rants on social media. She even talked to him about it after the issue came out.

"After that, I talked to him. We talked about it na magiging maayos din ang lahat (that everything will be fine)," she said.

When asked how Diego has been doing since the issue, Sofia said: "He’s better now. Siyempre yung mga mahal niya sa buhay, sinusuportahan siya kahit anong mangyari. (Of course his loved ones are supporting him no matter what.)

"Hindi naman po namin siya pinababayaan." (We're not neglecting him.)

She also said that she's always by Diego's side to support him.

"Sabi ko sa kanya na nandito lang ako for him. I’m always ready to listen. Nandito ako para intindihin kung ano lahat ang kinikimkim niya, yung mga galit niya. And I’m always here to pray na sana maayos na lahat," she said.

(I told him that I'm always here for him. I'm always ready to listen. I'm just here to understand what's he's going through, his anger. And I'm always here to pray that everything will be fine.)

In an interview with Pep, Diego said that despite the conflict with his dad, he still underwent the drug test to prove that he was clean and that he was okay. He also said that he loves his dad very much. (READ: Diego Loyzaga on conflict with dad Cesar Montano)

His former stepmom Sunshine Cruz and his half-sisters have also expressed support for him. Cesar, on the other hand, told his publicist that he just wanted the best for Diego. – Rappler.com