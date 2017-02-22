(UPDATED) Paulo Avelino, Maja Salvador, director JP Habac, and many more speak up after the movie is pulled out of theaters early

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATE) – The movie I'm Drunk, I Love You opened last February 15, but according to its cast and crew, it has been pulled out of many theaters after only a week in cinemas. (READ: Cast of 'I'm Drunk, I Love You' give love advice)

After pleas from the movie's cast, crew, and featured artists, 66 cinemas will screen I'm Drunk, I Love You nationwide starting February 24.

But the movie didn't make it to those theaters without a fight.

Actor Paulo Avelino, who plays Dio in the movie, took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the news that the movie was not shown in provincial cinemas. Paulo also co-produced the movie. (READ: 'I'm Drunk, I Love You' Review: An ode to all things intoxicating)

In a series of tweets, he asked malls in Manila why they stopped screening the movie.

"Ayala malls is well-known to support the arts in any kind of platform. I used to watch a lot of indie films at [Greenbelt] cinemas. Anong nangyari? (What happened?)" he asked.

In another tweet, Paulo wrote: "Glorietta especially. Considering the film has been doing more than well in G4. Anong nangyari? (What happened?)"

Paulo also tweeted that Trinoma cinemas have also stopped showing the movie. Trinoma is part of the Ayala Mall group.

Paulo also voiced out his concerns to Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Diño.

"Mas malala pa pala yung nangyari sa mga pelikula at mga tao sa likod nito na nagbigay parangal sa BANSA natin. Anong nangyari? [Liza Diño]" he said.

(The situation of these movies and the people behind these who give the country honor is very grave. What's happening?)

Liza responded to Paulo's tweet, saying: "Sad truth: FDCP is not a regulatory body and we have no penalizing powers yet to demand from theater owners not to pull out low performing movies. KAHIT MAGANDA (even if they are great). Right now, all we can do to work with them to find a common ground that would benefit all stakeholders involved. But we are drafting policies like no first-day-last-day and guaranteed screenings to resolve this."

She also asked him what they did to promote the film and told him that the FDCP is working to fix situations like these.

Another I'm Drunk, I Love You star, Maja Salvador, also responded to the news by tweeting a photo of herself with the hashtag #SaveIDILY.

Maja appealed to cinemas to give them a chance, employing some of the film's humor by referencing the John Lloyd Cruz-Bea Alonzo film A Second Chance.

"Kung si Popoy at Basha may second chance. Bakit di niyo kami kayang bigyan ng second week sa sinehan? #SaveIDILY."

(If Popoy and Basha could have a second chance, why can't you give a second week in cinemas?)

In another tweet, Maja made use of Liza Soberano's famous line in the film My Ex and Whys, which opened the same time as I'm Drunk I Love You.

"Pangit ba pelikula namin? Kapalit-palit ba kami ng foreign films? Hindi naman diba? Then whyyyy?!?!?!!?" (Is our movie ugly? Is it the type to be replaced by foreign films? No right? Then why?)

PH cinema! mahalin niyo naman yung pelikula naming #ImDrunkILoveYou

The movie's director JP Habac posted a message on Facebook about the matter. In his post, he asked if Philippine movies should be recognized abroad first before they can be shown in the country.

"Ganun na ba talaga ang kapalaran ng mga baguhang gustong gumawa ng pelikula dito sa Pilipinas? O ng kahit na sinong gustong gumawa ng sining? Kailangan ba talaga muna nating magpapansin sa ibang bansa para mapansin tayo sa sarili nating bayan? Nakakalungkot naman," he said.

(Is this really the fate of new filmmakers who want to make movies here in the Philippines? Or anyone who wants to make art? Should we be recognized abroad first before being recognized in our own country? That's very sad.)

He also shared that one of his mentors even told him not to do a film for the sake of entering a film festival, but because he wanted to tell a story. He also said that a filmmaker whose film will be shown with other films by notable directors is already an honor.

"Bilang isang baguhang filmmaker, sobrang laking bagay na maipalabas ang una kong pelikula sa sarili kong bansa. Kakaunti lang ang nabibigyan ng ganoong oportunidad kasi hindi na namin kailangang makipagkumpetensya kina Asghar Farhadi at Apichatpong Weerasethakul. Hirap nun men."

(As a new filmmaker, it's a big deal that my first film was shown in my own country. Only a few are given that opportunity because we don't need to compete with the likes of Asghar Farhadi and Apichatpong Weerasethakul. That's so hard.)

He added: Punung-puno ng pagmamahal ang katawan ng bawat taong gumawa ng I'm Drunk, I Love You. Pero paunti-unti, pinapatay ng sistema ang pagmamahal na ‘yun. Hindi namin sinasabi na perpekto ang pelikula namin. Hindi rin namin sinasabi na ito ang magpapabago sa mukha ng Philippine Cinema. Pero sabi niyo kasi, gusto niyo ng iba, gusto niyo ng hindi kahon. Pero bakit wala pa din?

(The people behind I'm Drunk, I Love You are full of love. But the system is slowly killing that love. We're not saying our film is perfect. We're also not saying it would change the face of Philippine cinema. But all of you said you wanted something new, something out of the box. But how come nothing is happening?)

"Hindi kami humihingi ng awa, humihingi lang po kami ng sagot. Bakit?" (we're not asking for your sympathy, we're asking for an answer. Why?)

Read JP's full statement below.

Giancarlo Abrahan, who worked with JP on the script also posted his sentiments on the issue. Part of his post read: "Nag-effort naman kaming patunayan na gusto naming makaabot sa audience. Kung kailan pinag-uusapan na't maraming gustong manood, saka ganito ang mangyayari?

(We made an effort to prove that we wanted to reach an audience. Just when everyone's talking and want to watch the film, this happens?)

"Bakit? Paano? (Why? How?)

"Masyado pa rin bang pa-obscure at nananadyang walang maintindihan? Parang hindi naman." (Is still too obscure and people cannot still understand it? I don't think so.)

Here's Giancarlo's full statement on Facebook.

Juan Miguel Severo, who is one of the featured artists in the film, also appealed to viewers by praising Maja and Paulo's performances.

A number of fans have also been using the hashtag "#SaveIDILY" on social media.

Released a day after Valentine's, I'm Drunk, I Love You tells the story of friends Dio (Paulo) and Carson (Maja), who go on a roadtrip after college to settle their feelings and their relationship.

The movie is directed by JP Habac and also stars Dominic Roco and Jasmine Curtis-Smith. – Rappler.com