Encantadia is facing a new enemy – Eula plays Avria, the queen of Etheria

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Eula Valdes has joined the fantaserye Encantadia as the villain Avria, the queen of Etheria.

Eula's character was introduced in a February 22 teaser posted by GMA on YouTube.

Francine Prieto originally played the role of Avria in Etheria: Ang Ikalimang Kaharian ng Encantadia, the second book of the original series.

Reyna Avria A post shared by Etheria 2017/Encantadia 2016 (@etheria2017) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

Prior to announcing Eula's participation in the show, the official Encantadia Instagram account teased the the new character, saying, "Muling haharap ang Encantadia sa mapanganib na kalaban. Abangan." (Encantadia is once again facing a dangerous enemy. Watch out.)

Muling haharap ang Encantadia sa mapanganib na kalaban. Abangan. #EncantadiaPaghahanap #Encantadia2016 #Encantadia A post shared by Encantadia 2016 (@gmaencantadia) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:22am PST

Other characters have also been introduced on the show. It was recently announced that Inah de Belen will play Deshna/Luna, the missing daughter of Lilasari (Diana Zubiri). Jhake Vargas will also play Gilas, Deshna/Luna's childhood friend.

E correi diu mula kay Luna at Gilas, Encantadiks! Happy Hearts Day! (: @czarinahisabella) A post shared by Encantadia 2016 (@gmaencantadia) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

Alfred Vargas, who originally played the role of Aquil, has returned to the show as Amarro, Aquil's father. Aquil is now played by Rocco Nacino.

Hindi pa rin mawawala sa isip ni Amarro ang kapakanan ng kanyang anak. #EncantadiaTiwala #Encantadia #Encantadia2016 A post shared by Encantadia 2016 (@gmaencantadia) on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:37am PST

In the new chapter of Encantadia, danger continues to hound the 4 kingdoms of Hathoria, Lireo, Sapiro, and Adamya. The remaining sang'gres Pirena (Glaiza de Castro), Alena (Gabbi Garcia) and Danaya (Sanya Lopez), now Lireo's new ruler, continue to guard and protect the land.

Together with Ybrahim, Sapiro's king (Ruru Madrid), Aquil (Rocco Nacino), Muros (Carlo Gonzalez), and new sang'gres Mira (Kate Valdez) and Lira (Mikee Quintos), they face a new enemy – Etheria, once considered as the most powerful kingdom in Encantadia.

Have you been keeping up with Encantadia's new chapter? What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com