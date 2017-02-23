The Chainsmokers and Coldplay perform the new song at the Brit Awards 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay have collaborated on a song!

The two released a lyric video of the song on YouTube on Wednesday, February 22 (February 23 in the Philippines) and performed it for the first time at the Brit Awards 2017.

Their high-energy performance at the Brit Awards was a surprise too, with Coldplay frontman Christ Martin even joining the crowd at one point. Watch part of the performance below!



On social media, both groups spoke about their performance after the Brits, with The Chainsmokers saying, "Can't believe we just got to premiere our new song with [Coldplay] at the [Brits] to play alongside these guys! We are shaking!"

They also posted a photo of the performance and said gave a short inspirational message for their fans: "Anything is possible, never give up, ignore the haters and be passionate about everything you do."

Can't believe we just got to premiere our new song with @coldplay at the @Brits to play alongside these guys! We are shaking!! — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 22, 2017









Anything is possible, never give up, ignore the haters and be passionate about everything you do — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 22, 2017



Coldplay, on the other hand, tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo of a backstage huddle.



According to the lyric video's description, "Something Just Like This" will be part of The Chainsmokers' debut album, Memories... Do Not Open, along with the hit "Paris" and 10 brand new songs. – Rappler.com