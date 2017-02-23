Katy's 'Chained To The Rhythm' performance includes controversial Donald Trump and Theresa May mascots and the birth of 'Left Shark 2.0'

LONDON, United Kingdom – A performance by Katy Perry at the Brit Awards on Wednesday, February 22 saw skeletons wearing outfits matching those of US President Donald Trump and his British counterpart Theresa May.

Pop superstar Perry took to the stage at London's O2 Arena to perform "Chained To The Rhythm," surrounded by dozens of white houses.

@katyperry and @skipmarley really brought the house down when they performed 'Chained To The Rhythm' (swipe to see) A post shared by BRITs (@brits) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

She was joined on stage by puppeteers carrying two huge skeletons dressed in outfits similar to those worn by Trump and May during their meeting in Washington last month.

The British premier faced criticism at home for becoming the first foreign leader to meet Trump at the White House, hours before he announced a ban affecting all refugees and anyone from 7 Muslim-majority countries.

At the Brit Awards one skeleton wore a dark suit and red tie, while the other was kitted out as a woman in a red suit and matching shoes.

Their similarity to the world leaders did not go unnoticed, sparking a flurry of comments on social media.

The performance dominated the front page of British tabloid the Daily Star, with the headline: "Katy's Brit of a horror show – Perry has a pop at Trump & May."

The Mirror branded it a "controversial Brits performance" in which Perry "slams Theresa May."

Aside from the skeleton controversy, one of Perry's dancers accidentally tumbled from the stage during the show. The clip has become a meme, with many fans recalling Perry's 2015 Super Bowl halftime show, when one of her dancers, dressed as a shark, didn't get the moves exactly right.

I can't cope with one of Katy Perry's many houses falling off stage pic.twitter.com/n5gaokDxIu — Gary Pounder (@GaryPounder) February 22, 2017

Perry was one of the top celebrity backers of Hillary Clinton's unsuccessful presidential campaign and earlier this month wore a "Resist" armband during a performance at the Grammy Awards. – Rappler.com