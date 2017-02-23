Ebe Dancel, Johnoy Danao, Bullet Dumas come together for a music video for 'Burnout,' which is part of the 'I'm Drunk, I Love You' soundtrack

MANILA, Philippines – Ebe Dancel, Johnoy Danao, and Bullet Dumas are here to give you the most amazing treat – a recorded version of their magical performance of Sugarfree hit “Burnout,” a key part of the soundtrack of I’m Drunk, I Love You (IDILY).

The 3 musicians give this rendition of "Burnout" a different texture and new perspectives from the original – and the differences in their voices tell various stories of love in different stages of closure.

Within just a few verses, listeners can sense weariness, longing, regret, maturity, disappointment, frustration, confusion, and hurt, running parallel to the persona’s surrender to love.

It’s one of a number of songs carefully curated for I’m Drunk, I Love You. Music is a critical element in the film. Paulo Avelino and Maja Salvador star as college best friends Dio and Carson. Both studying different fields but also playing music at gigs, the two head to La Union (with Carson’s BFF Jason Ty, played by Dominic Roco, in tow), for one last road trip before graduation. Carson struggles with her long-term feelings for Dio, who meets former flame Pathy (Jasmine Curtis-Smith) when they arrive.

Scene to scene, whether in the background or front and center, featured songs enhance each scene’s resonance and impact. As Carson and Dio circle each other, as feelings change and develop, as hellos and goodbyes are exchanged, the film moves to the rhythm of the music. And when silence must reign, the void makes all the difference.

It’s a stunning, quiet, and affecting film that Rappler movie critic Oggs Cruz points out that it "concentrates not on that gimmicks that most modern love stories veil with their empty musings about relationships, but on portraying its characters as genuinely as possible, warts and all." ([READ] 'I'm Drunk, I Love You' Review: An ode to all things intoxicating)

Kai Honasan, Ang Bandang Shirley, The Out of Body Special, and many more are featured in the film. And Paulo Avelino, Shirebound and Busking, and Juan Miguel Severo recently visited the Rappler office for a very special Valentine’s I’m Drunk, I Love You Live Jam.

Meanwhile, moviegoers and the film’s cast and crew are fighting to keep IDILY in theaters. Stars Maja and Paulo have spoken up on social media, as have director JP Habac, screenwriter Giancarlo Abrahan, and Juan Miguel Severo. (READ: 'I'm Drunk, I Love You' fights to stay in cinemas)

Starting February 24, the movie will be shown in 66 theaters nationwide.

Head on over to the film’s Facebook page to check out more updates about the film – the page also has the latest info about where you can still catch IDILY.

If you love the song “Burnout” as much as we do, don’t forget to check out Ebe, Johnoy, and Bullet’s performance of the song on our first ever Rappler Live Jam back in June 2016. The trio had performed it at the time ahead of their sold out "DAMA: Danao, Dancel, Dumas" concert. And click here to watch the entire Live Jam for more from Ebe, Johnoy, and Bullet.

