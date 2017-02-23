The couple asks Karla Estrada to be one of their godparents

MANILA, Philippines – They won't get married until 2018, but newly engaged couple Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia already have everyone giddy with their promises to love each other.

During an appearance on Magandang Buhay on Thursday, February 23, the hosts asked the couple to recite vows to each other as if it was their wedding already.

Billy went first, saying: "To my love, I cannot wait to be maried to the love of my life, my soulmate, my best friend and boss lady. You've been there for me through thick and thin [and] not once you have left my side. And for the rest of our lives together, I will try to be the best husband, friend, and father to our future kids. I am not perfect but I will try my best to be one. I pray that God will always be there for the both of us so that we will live a holy life together 'til the end of time. I love you with all my heart," Billy said.

Coleen, on the other hand, told Billy: "Love, I can't wait for the day when we finally exchange our vows for real. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with the man of my dreams, the man of my life, my best friend. I promise to strive to be the best version of the woman you fell in love with, for the real Billy and Coleen, that we both know to be the core of this relationship. For us to never lose sight of who we are as individuals and who we are to each other.

"I promise to learn and grow for you, to be the partner that you need and deserve in time. I promise to cherish all the moments that we are blessed with and to keep God at the center of this relationship and this family. And in all the most turbulent times, I promise to hold on and fight just like we both did at the very start. We will keep fighting. And with this union, and God and our family on our side, we will keep winning. I love you and I can't wait to marry you."

During their guesting, Billy and Coleen also asked host Karla Estrada to be one of their godparents. Both Karla and Billy started their careers on That's Entertainment.

Last December, Billy proposed to Coleen in front of their family and close friends. The two then went on a vacation to Spain. (READ: How Billy Crawford proposed to Coleen Garcia)

In an interview with reporters last January, Coleen said that she and Billy have decided to wed in 2018 in order to have time to finish their respective projects.

Billy is currently hosting Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids and It's Showtime. Coleen, meanwhile, is preparing for the drama Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin starring Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, and Jake Cuenca. – Rappler.com

