LOOK: Cheryl Cole confirms pregnancy
MANILA, Philippines – Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, also known as Cheryl Cole, is pregnant!
The entertainment figure confirmed the news with a photo on the cover of the Daily Mirror. A photo of the cover was posted by the publication on Twitter on February 23.
Tomorrow's Daily Mirror front page: From rags to £14m Lotto riches.. #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/oxkRxudjbH pic.twitter.com/ypJr72Zr4y— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 22, 2017
According to the website, the photo is for a collaboration between L'oreal Paris and The Prince's Trust, a charity for disadvantaged youth founded by Prince Charles.
Cheryl, 33, is currently dating One Direction member Liam Payne, 23, who she first met in 2008 when he auditioned for the X Factor, where she was a judge. Liam later made it through the auditions in 2010, when One Direction was formed.
Cheryl and Liam officially announced that they were dating in February 2016.
It has not been confirmed whether Cheryl is pregnant with Liam's child, but if it is his, then this will be the first child for both of them.
Cheryl was previously married twice – first to soccer player Ashley Cole and later to Jean-Bernard Ferndandez-Versini.
This is the first official photograph of Cheryl with a baby bump. Rumors about her pregnancy first circulated in November 2016, when she was photographed at an event with Liam. – Rappler.com