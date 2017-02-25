Siera Bearchell talks about her advocacy and her plans after finishing in the Top 9 of the Miss Universe pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Canada 2016 Siera Bearchell is back in Manila!

The beauty queen and body positivity advocate is here to bring the popular Canadian cafe Tim Hortons to the Philippines. (READ: First Tim Hortons in PH: Photos, price points, what to expect)

Siera spoke to the press at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Tim Hortons on Friday, February 24, at Uptown Place Mall, and said that she'll be flying out on Tuesday, February 28.

With her at the ceremony were Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, the executives of TH Coffee Services Philippines Corporation, and Tim Hortons President Elias Diaz Sese.

She also hinted at visiting the Philippines again soon when asked about her plans for after Miss Universe. "Here I am in the Philippines, at the opening of Tim Hortons, so I'm bringing Canada to the Philippines, and then when I go back to Cananda, I'm gonna do some really cool stuff there," she said. "And then hopefully I'll be back in the Philippines. Yeah, already, plans are on the way."

Siera was last in the Philippines in January to compete in the Miss Universe 2016 pageant, where she finished in the Top 9. Like many of the candidates, she has quite a few Filipino fans.

When asked if she was interested in going into showbiz, either here or abroad, she answered: "We'll see. I'm open to opportunities, but I'm a law student, so I'll finish my law degree, but I'm always open to all opportunities."

According to the Miss Universe Canada website, Siera is currently taking up law at the University of Saskatchewan.

On promoting her advocacy, a healthy body image, to the youth, Siera spoke about confidence: "I'm always promoting being confident with who you are. Being confident in your own skin. Because we live in a world that profits off our insecurities and tries us to have us be something that we're not. So being comfortable with who we are is so important."

She recently opened up to Elle about her struggle with body image and being a beauty queen, having been told when she first tried for Miss Universe Canada in 2013 that she had a better chance of winning if she lost weight.

She told Elle: "When I look back I think I was basing my self-worth and validation and self-confidence based on trying to be this image of what someone was telling me to be. I was finally able to accept this is who I am, this is okay, and our bodies change, that is okay. I am so fortunate that I was able to see that at 26 years old rather than living my whole life still not being happy."

The Tim Hortons branch in Manila is the first to open in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia. It will open on February 28 at the ground floor of Uptown Place Mall, 36th Street, corner 9th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. – Rappler.com