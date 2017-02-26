'Moonlight,' directed by Barry Jenkins wins 6 awards including Best Picture and Best Director

LOS ANGELES, USA – Coming of age story Moonlight triumphed Saturday, February 25 at the Spirit Awards, the latest in a string of honors it has picked up with the Oscars just one day away.

Starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris, Barry Jenkins's movie tells the life story of a young African American struggling to find his place as he grows up in a rough neighborhood of Miami.

The movie took best film as well as best director for Barry Jenkins and best screenplay, cinematography and editing. The movie was also awarded the Robert Altman Award.

"This one is tough. There are so many amazing directors in the category," said Jenkins, who beat Andrea Arnold (American Honey), Pablo Larrain (Jackie), Jeff Nichols (Loving) and Kelly Reichardt (Certain People) to the prestigious directing award.

The filmmaker, who co-wrote Moonlight, pointed out that it was made in the sweltering Florida heat for just $1.5 million, paying tribute to his crew for their perseverance.

Best actor went to Casey Affleck, whose acclaimed performance as a loner with a dark past in Manchester by the Sea has seen him win numerous awards.

"The policies of this administration are abhorrent and will not last. They are un-American," he said on a night of speeches marked by ridicule of or contempt for President Donald Trump.

"I know this feels preachy and I'm preaching to the choir out here."

Best actress went to Isabelle Huppert, the French star of Paul Verhoeven's rape-revenge drama Elle who is tipped to mount the most serious challenge to runaway favorite Emma Stone (La La Land) at the Oscars.

"It is independence that makes art win," the French actress said in her acceptance speech, later adding backstage: "You can rebel through art. That's what I like about art."

Ben Foster won best supporting actor for David Mackenzie's neo-Western Hell or High Water, in which he plays one of two bank-robbing brothers.

The equivalent prize for women went to Molly Shannon, for playing a mother with cancer in Chris Kelly's semi-autobiographical comedy drama Other People. – Rappler.com