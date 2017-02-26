Japoy Lizardo, Janice Lagman welcome baby boy
MANILA, Philippines – Taekwondo jin and commercial model Japoy Lizardo and wife Janice Lagman are now parents. On Friday, February 24, the couple welcomed their son Jace Alonzo Lizardo.
On Instagram, Japoy and Janice shared the first photos of their son.
"Thank you so much Lord for the life of Baby Jace! Thank you everyone for all your prayers!! Good job also mommy [Jan Lagman] I love you both!!" Japoy wrote.
Janice, meanwhile, shared their first family photo.
"Welcome to the world baby boy. Thank you so much for praying for us," she wrote tagging Japoy and her son's Instagram accounts.
Check out other photos of Jace on his Instagram account, handled by his parents.
Japoy and Janice got married last May in Tagaytay. The two currently run a taekwondo school and are coaching takewondo teams of different schools. (WATCH: Japoy Lizardo, Janice Lagman's romantic, taekwondo-themed prenup video)
Japoy became a familiar face when he appeared in a Milo commercial in the early 2000s. He also appeared in a number of teen magazines and TV shows. He als represented the Philippines in various taekwondo competitions, including the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games. – Rappler.com