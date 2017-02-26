Bea Alonzo, Enchong Dee, Jericho Rosales, Kylie Verzosa and more take part in the annual flower festival in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY – The annual Panagbenga Festival started on Saturday, February 25 and some of our favorite stars celebrated with the people of Baguio on Sunday, February 26, during the flower parade. ([IN PHOTOS] Nurturing nature: Panagbenga 2017 street dance parade)

A Love to Last stars Bea Alonzo and Enchong Dee participated in the the float sponsored by ABS-CBN.

Mula sa buong pamilya ng #ALoveToLast, Maraming Salamat sa inyong pagmamahal nga Kapamilya! #ALoveToLastSaPanagbenga A post shared by STAR CREATIVES (@starcreativestv) on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Jericho Rosales was also present at the Panagbenga Festival and had a photo with Bea and Enchong.

Picture bonding Bea, Enchong and Jericho! #ALoveToLastSaPanagbenga A post shared by STAR CREATIVES (@starcreativestv) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

The love team of Alden Richards and Maine "Yaya Dub" Mendoza or AlDub was also present at the festival. The two are set to star in their first teleserye entitled Destined To Be Yours, which will air on Monday, February 27.

Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, who hails from Baguio, also participated in the festival, where she rode in the float sponsored by Tropicana.

Basketball star Asi Taulava was also at the festival, where he was part of the NLEX/SCTEX float.

Jeyrick Sigmaton or known as "Carrot Man" on social media was also at the festival.

The 22nd Panagbenga festival will end on March 5. – with reports from Mau Victa and Ivan Jim Layugan/Rappler.com