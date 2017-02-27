In 'La La Land,' Emma Stone plays Mia, an aspiring actress who begins to tire of the endless disappointments she faces as a barista dreaming of making it big in Hollywood

MANILA, Philippines – Emma Stone took the Best Actress award for her role as asipiring actress Mia in La La Land at the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26, (Monday, February 27) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

An ode to the Hollywood song-and-dance pictures of old, Damien Chazelle's La La Land follows Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) as they chase their dreams in Los Angeles. Mia, an aspiring actress, wrestles with heartbreak and disappointment, audition after audition. Sebastian, a jazz pianist, longs to play music as he pleases – but must face the reality of daily life. The chemistry between them is combustible, but before long, the two realize that different priorities and the pulls of their careers make love that much harder to reach for. (FULL LIST: Winners, Oscars 2017)

Emma beat out Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Ruth Negga (Loving) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) for the Oscar.

To the women in this category, you are all so extraordinary...it is the greatest honor just to stand alongside you, that is the greatest honor of all.

"I realize that a moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity," she said, thanking director Damien Chazelle for the opportunity. She also thanked co-star Ryan Gosling for making her laugh, for raising the bar, and for being "the greatest partner on this crazy adventure."

Emma was previously nominated in the supporting actress category for her work in Birdman. – Rappler.com