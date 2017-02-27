Casey Affleck wins Best Actor for 'Manchester by The Sea', while Emma Stone takes home Best Actress for 'La La Land'

MANILA, Philippines – The winners of the 2017 Oscars are out!

The 89th Academy Awards were held on Sunday, February 26 (Monday, February 27 in Manila), at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The big event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

La La Land led nominations with 14 nominations in 13 categories. Arrival and Moonlight followed with 8 nominations each.

Here's the full list of winners for the 2017 Oscars!

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Lion

WINNER: Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actor

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Original Song

"Audition: The Fools Who Dream" - La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls

WINNER: "City of Stars" - La La Land

"The Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go" - Moana

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

WINNER: Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Cinematography

Arrival

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

WINNER: OJ: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

WINNER: The White Helmets

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

WINNER: The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Live-Action Short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

WINNER: Sing

Timecode

Sound Editing

WINNER: Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

WINNER: La La Land

Passengers

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

WINNER: The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Costume Design

Allied

WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

WINNER: Suicide Squad

Best Original Score

Jackie

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

WINNER: Moonlight

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

WINNER: Zootopia

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

WINNER: Piper

Film Editing

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

– Rappler.com