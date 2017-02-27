FULL LIST: Winners, Oscars 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The winners of the 2017 Oscars are out!
The 89th Academy Awards were held on Sunday, February 26 (Monday, February 27 in Manila), at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The big event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
La La Land led nominations with 14 nominations in 13 categories. Arrival and Moonlight followed with 8 nominations each.
Here's the full list of winners for the 2017 Oscars!
Best Picture
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Manchester by the Sea
- Lion
- WINNER: Moonlight
Best Director
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Actor
- WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
- WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Original Song
- "Audition: The Fools Who Dream" - La La Land
- "Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls
- WINNER: "City of Stars" - La La Land
- "The Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story
- "How Far I'll Go" - Moana
Best Original Screenplay
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- WINNER: Manchester by the Sea
- 20th Century Women
Cinematography
- Arrival
- WINNER: La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
Documentary Feature
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life Animated
- WINNER: OJ: Made in America
- 13th
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe's Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- WINNER: The White Helmets
Foreign Language Film
- Land of Mine
- A Man Called Ove
- WINNER: The Salesman
- Tanna
- Toni Erdmann
Live-Action Short
- Ennemis Interieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- WINNER: Sing
- Timecode
Sound Editing
- WINNER: Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Sound Mixing
- Arrival
- WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Production Design
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hail, Caesar!
- WINNER: La La Land
- Passengers
Visual Effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- WINNER: The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Costume Design
- Allied
- WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- WINNER: Suicide Squad
Best Original Score
- Jackie
- WINNER: La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Passengers
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- WINNER: Moonlight
Best Animated Feature
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- WINNER: Zootopia
Best Animated Short
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- WINNER: Piper
Film Editing
- Moonlight
- La La Land
- Arrival
- WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
