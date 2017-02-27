Casey wins for his role as grieving brother Lee Chandler in 'Manchester by the Sea'

MANILA, Philippines – Casey Affleck took the Best Actor trophy for his role in Manchester by The Sea at the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26, for (Monday, February 27) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (FULL LIST: Winners, Oscars 2017)

Casey beat out Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) and Denzel Washington (Fences).

In his speech, Casey lauded his fellow nominees, specifically calling out Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington among his inspirations.

The Oscar is the latest achievement for Casey, who won a BAFTA and Golden Globe award for his role in the movie. It's his second nomination – he was previously nominated for his work in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford in 2007. – Rappler.com