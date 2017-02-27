See Nicole Kidman, Felicity Jones, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and more on the Oscars 2017 red carpet!

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood's biggest celebrities gathered once again for the annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26 (Monday, February 27), and everyone was dressed in their best.

The stars looked handsome in their suits and ravishing in their evening gowns that night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Some stars also wore a blue ribbon on their outfits, showing their support for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which defends the rights provided by the US constitution. According to Vogue, the organization reached out to all the major nominees to participate in the “Stand With the ACLU” initiative and show their support during the event.

Check out what the stars wore as they walked the red carpet!

Emma Stone

Brie Larson

Brie Larson nails the LBD in Oscar de la Renta #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pvotQ5tJF3 — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) February 27, 2017

Ryan Gosling

Hey girl, it's about time I made my way to the red carpet... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/INIeWCHktS — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) February 27, 2017

Halle Berry

Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck on the #Oscars: ‘I’ll never make fun of entertainment award shows again’ https://t.co/rz25cgIYJK pic.twitter.com/BU7yrubiGs — People Magazine (@people) February 27, 2017

Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner

#JamieDornan and #AmeliaWarner's first step on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

Dakota Johnson

Jeff Bridges

@thejeffbridges' first step on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

Viola Davis

Viola Davis debuts a stunning new cropped haircut on the #Oscars red carpet https://t.co/9qNrnkA1Ow via @peoplestyle pic.twitter.com/Ye1tzannG8 — People Magazine (@people) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman

#NicoleKidman's first step on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Mahershala Ali

#MahershalaAli's first step on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Taraji P. Henson

Octavia Spencer

@therealoctaviaspencer's first step on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

Felicity Jones

Ruth Negga

#RuthNegga's first step on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Lin Manuel Miranda with his mom, Luz Towns

Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans

Jackie Chan

#JackieChan's first step on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

Andrew Garfield

#AndrewGarfield's first steps on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

I want to thank everyone from the parts department to the folks on the assembly line for putting this package together. @kaufmanfranco @tiffanyandco @karayoshimotobua @hairbyadir @marielwashere @robzangardi #oscars A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

Ashton Sanders

#AshtonSanders' first step on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Isabelle Huppert

Hailee Steinfeld

Gael Garcia Bernal

Gael Garcia Bernal on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/wGqOw7YZop — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 26, 2017

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen knows how to slay a red carpet Don’t miss any of the #Oscars arrivals https://t.co/giFdyeXLUP pic.twitter.com/a3lzvpEqEW — People Magazine (@people) February 26, 2017

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts shows how fashion can be both stylish and sustainable in vintage Armani Privé https://t.co/GxS1a50Kxh via @peoplestyle pic.twitter.com/fVPfiJkMFL — People Magazine (@people) February 26, 2017

Karlie Kloss

#Oscars A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

Auli'i Cravalho

If Moana (Auli'i Cravalno) is not a princess I don't know who is #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Wmo10BiWVk — Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) February 26, 2017

Michelle Williams

#oscars A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

Lucas Hedges

Janelle Monae

@janellemonae's first step on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Priyanka Chopra

{/source} <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Priyanka Chopra stuns in a white <a href="https://twitter.com/ralphandrusso">@ralphandrusso</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oscars?src=hash">#Oscars</a> <a href="https://t.co/vqCRhQGmQJ">pic.twitter.com/vqCRhQGmQJ</a></p>— ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) <a href="https://twitter.com/ELLEUK/status/836014100937330689">February 27, 2017</a></blockquote>

Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon has made her way onto the #Oscars Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/LWGod5o4ju — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017

Kirsten Dunst

