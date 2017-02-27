IN PHOTOS: Oscars 2017 red carpet
MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood's biggest celebrities gathered once again for the annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26 (Monday, February 27), and everyone was dressed in their best.
The stars looked handsome in their suits and ravishing in their evening gowns that night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Some stars also wore a blue ribbon on their outfits, showing their support for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which defends the rights provided by the US constitution. According to Vogue, the organization reached out to all the major nominees to participate in the “Stand With the ACLU” initiative and show their support during the event.
Check out what the stars wore as they walked the red carpet!
Emma Stone
Brie Larson
Brie Larson nails the LBD in Oscar de la Renta #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pvotQ5tJF3— ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) February 27, 2017
Ryan Gosling
Hey girl, it's about time I made my way to the red carpet... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/INIeWCHktS— ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) February 27, 2017
Halle Berry
How amazing does @halleberry look tonight!? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/x5HGPUZXGj— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017
Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck on the #Oscars: ‘I’ll never make fun of entertainment award shows again’ https://t.co/rz25cgIYJK pic.twitter.com/BU7yrubiGs— People Magazine (@people) February 27, 2017
Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson in @gucci and @Cartier #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IAKZk0sRqC— ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) February 27, 2017
Jeff Bridges
Viola Davis
Viola Davis debuts a stunning new cropped haircut on the #Oscars red carpet https://t.co/9qNrnkA1Ow via @peoplestyle pic.twitter.com/Ye1tzannG8— People Magazine (@people) February 27, 2017
Nicole Kidman
Mahershala Ali
Taraji P. Henson
An #Oscars red carpet moment with @TherealTaraji pic.twitter.com/dSNhPsK1SE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 26, 2017
Octavia Spencer
Felicity Jones
Ruth Negga
Lin Manuel Miranda with his mom, Luz Towns
Lin-Manuel Miranda helps his mom pick out her #Oscars gown (and it's adorable!) https://t.co/699fofx2Ts via @peoplestyle pic.twitter.com/P9daVGulG1— People Magazine (@people) February 26, 2017
Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans
Oh you @Avengers, so silly. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qaez7xIwjb— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017
Jackie Chan
Andrew Garfield
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Why hello there @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BV9N9dvIKN— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017
Ashton Sanders
Isabelle Huppert
Elle's Isabelle Huppert is dazzling #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XGsBHIVl8u— ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) February 26, 2017
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld is ! Don’t miss any of the #Oscars arrivals https://t.co/LWrrlQcJSz pic.twitter.com/p4CTtqNPyQ— People Magazine (@people) February 26, 2017
Gael Garcia Bernal
Gael Garcia Bernal on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/wGqOw7YZop— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 26, 2017
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen knows how to slay a red carpet Don’t miss any of the #Oscars arrivals https://t.co/giFdyeXLUP pic.twitter.com/a3lzvpEqEW— People Magazine (@people) February 26, 2017
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts shows how fashion can be both stylish and sustainable in vintage Armani Privé https://t.co/GxS1a50Kxh via @peoplestyle pic.twitter.com/fVPfiJkMFL— People Magazine (@people) February 26, 2017
Karlie Kloss
Auli'i Cravalho
If Moana (Auli'i Cravalno) is not a princess I don't know who is #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Wmo10BiWVk— Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) February 26, 2017
Michelle Williams
Lucas Hedges
You'll never guess #Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges' backup career if acting doesn't 'work out' https://t.co/FEhdTo86og pic.twitter.com/al8YHeMXmE— People Magazine (@people) February 26, 2017
Janelle Monae
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra stuns in a white @ralphandrusso #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vqCRhQGmQJ— ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) February 27, 2017
Kate McKinnon
Kate McKinnon has made her way onto the #Oscars Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/LWGod5o4ju— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst: Simple yet oh-so-stunning #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uZjOjuuSBE— ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) February 27, 2017
