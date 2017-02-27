IN PHOTOS: 12 Best dressed at the Oscars 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Oscars 2017 kicked off on Sunday, February 26 (Monday, February 27 in Manila), and Hollywood's stars walked the red carpet dressed to the nines. (IN PHOTOS: Oscars 2017 red carpet)
That night, some stars accessorized with a blue ribbon, showing their support for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which defends the rights provided by the US constitution. According to Vogue, the organization reached out to all the major nominees to participate in the “Stand With the ACLU” initiative and show their support during the event.
In the Philippines, the event was aired live on HBO Asia.
Here are the glittering gowns and elegant looks that caught our eye at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre!
Emma Stone
The La La Land star wore a gold Givenchy Haute Couture gown with a fringe skirt.
Taraji P. Henson
An #Oscars red carpet moment with @TherealTaraji pic.twitter.com/dSNhPsK1SE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 26, 2017
Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson was stunning in an elegant off-the-shoulder gown with a high slit and accessorized with a beautiful Nirav Modi necklace.
Isabel Huppert
Elle's Isabelle Huppert is dazzling#Oscars pic.twitter.com/XGsBHIVl8u— ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) February 26, 2017
Elegant Isabel Hupert kept things chic and simple in a white beaded Armani Prive, accessorizing with Repossi jewelry, a rich red lip, and dark nails.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman paired her gold and silver beaded gown with a bright red lip. Nicole's dress is Armani Prive.
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld is ! Don’t miss any of the #Oscars arrivals https://t.co/LWrrlQcJSz pic.twitter.com/p4CTtqNPyQ— People Magazine (@people) February 26, 2017
Hailee Steinfeld floated down the red carpet in a dreamy gown with flowers embroidered all over its bodice and skirt. The gown's soft look was offset by dramatic eye makeup and a fierce updo.
Leslie Mann
Leslie Mann channeled her inner Belle from Beauty and the Beast with this yellow number by Zac Posen.
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson was pretty in pink in Alaia at the #Oscars https://t.co/CE9NWs6paT pic.twitter.com/c68O6lifhN— Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017
Scarlett Johansson wore a flowing pink Alaia dress.
Janelle Monae
The Hidden Figures star turned heads on the red carpet in an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown with a sheer bodice and a pattern of sequined birds.
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron simply glowing in @Dior at the 2017 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0e2c6iN3P8— Who What Wear (@WhoWhatWear) February 27, 2017
At the Oscars this year, Charlize wore a deep metallic green gown with a low neckline paried with sparkling dangling earrings.
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga stood out in a red lace Valentino outfit.
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts shows how fashion can be both stylish and sustainable in vintage Armani Privé https://t.co/GxS1a50Kxh via @peoplestyle pic.twitter.com/fVPfiJkMFL— People Magazine (@people) February 26, 2017
Emma Roberts caught our eye in a vintage black and white Armani Prive gown and a red lip. Her dress is from Red Carpet Green Dress, which challenges designers to create red carpet outfits made of environmentally and socially responsible fabrics.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen knows how to slay a red carpet Don’t miss any of the #Oscars arrivals https://t.co/giFdyeXLUP pic.twitter.com/a3lzvpEqEW— People Magazine (@people) February 26, 2017
Chrissy Teigen sparkled in her white Zuhair Murad dress with intricate beading, trailing a regal cape behind her.
What was your favorite outfit at the Oscars 2017 look? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com