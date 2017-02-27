See Emma Stone, Janelle Monae, Nicole Kidman, and many more of the stars who caught our eye on the red carpet!

MANILA, Philippines – The Oscars 2017 kicked off on Sunday, February 26 (Monday, February 27 in Manila), and Hollywood's stars walked the red carpet dressed to the nines. (IN PHOTOS: Oscars 2017 red carpet)

That night, some stars accessorized with a blue ribbon, showing their support for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which defends the rights provided by the US constitution. According to Vogue, the organization reached out to all the major nominees to participate in the “Stand With the ACLU” initiative and show their support during the event.

In the Philippines, the event was aired live on HBO Asia.

Here are the glittering gowns and elegant looks that caught our eye at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre!

Emma Stone

The La La Land star wore a gold Givenchy Haute Couture gown with a fringe skirt.

Taraji P. Henson



Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson was stunning in an elegant off-the-shoulder gown with a high slit and accessorized with a beautiful Nirav Modi necklace.

Isabel Huppert



Elegant Isabel Hupert kept things chic and simple in a white beaded Armani Prive, accessorizing with Repossi jewelry, a rich red lip, and dark nails.

Nicole Kidman

#NicoleKidman's first step on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:22pm PST



Nicole Kidman paired her gold and silver beaded gown with a bright red lip. Nicole's dress is Armani Prive.

Hailee Steinfeld



Hailee Steinfeld floated down the red carpet in a dreamy gown with flowers embroidered all over its bodice and skirt. The gown's soft look was offset by dramatic eye makeup and a fierce updo.

Leslie Mann

Leslie Mann channeled her inner Belle from Beauty and the Beast with this yellow number by Zac Posen.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson was pretty in pink in Alaia at the #Oscars https://t.co/CE9NWs6paT pic.twitter.com/c68O6lifhN — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

Scarlett Johansson wore a flowing pink Alaia dress.

Janelle Monae

@janellemonae's first step on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:13pm PST



The Hidden Figures star turned heads on the red carpet in an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown with a sheer bodice and a pattern of sequined birds.



Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron simply glowing in @Dior at the 2017 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0e2c6iN3P8 — Who What Wear (@WhoWhatWear) February 27, 2017



At the Oscars this year, Charlize wore a deep metallic green gown with a low neckline paried with sparkling dangling earrings.

Ruth Negga

#RuthNegga's first step on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:29pm PST



Ruth Negga stood out in a red lace Valentino outfit.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts shows how fashion can be both stylish and sustainable in vintage Armani Privé https://t.co/GxS1a50Kxh via @peoplestyle pic.twitter.com/fVPfiJkMFL — People Magazine (@people) February 26, 2017



Emma Roberts caught our eye in a vintage black and white Armani Prive gown and a red lip. Her dress is from Red Carpet Green Dress, which challenges designers to create red carpet outfits made of environmentally and socially responsible fabrics.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen knows how to slay a red carpet Don’t miss any of the #Oscars arrivals https://t.co/giFdyeXLUP pic.twitter.com/a3lzvpEqEW — People Magazine (@people) February 26, 2017



Chrissy Teigen sparkled in her white Zuhair Murad dress with intricate beading, trailing a regal cape behind her.

What was your favorite outfit at the Oscars 2017 look? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com