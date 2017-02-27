Justin Timberlake gets the Academy dancing as he opens the annual awards show with his hit 'Can't Stop the Feeling'

MANILA, Philippines – Right before host Jimmy Kimmel took the stage at the Oscars 2017, Justin Timberlake opened the show with an upbeat performance of "Can't Stop the Feeling."

Justin entered the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 26 (Monday, February 27 in Manila) singing and dancing as his dancers, hidden among the audience, joined him from the aisles.

The audience, including Justin's wife Jessica Biel, was on their feet and dancing to his hit feel-good song.

"Can't Stop the Feeling" is nominated for Best Original Song in the 2017 Oscars. It was the theme song of the movie Trolls.

– Rappler.com