Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Eddie Redmayne, Whoopi Goldberg, Robert DeNiro, and many more read their mean tweets, much to their amusement

MANILA, Philippines –Jimmy Kimmel introduced an Oscars edition of his popular Mean Tweets segment on Sunday, February 26 (Monday, February 27), this time featuring several Oscars winners and nominees, past and present. Ryan Gosling, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, and more all read gems from their worst critics on Twitter.

Watch the video posted by the Hollywood Reporter:

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and more star in Mean Tweets: #Oscars edition. pic.twitter.com/5NHHvxuT3D — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

Here are just a few lines read by the stars:

Ryan Gosling: "Oh look at me I’m Ryan Gosling, I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes…go f–ck yourself, Ryan Gosling."

Felicity Jones, who starred with Eddie Redmayne in The Theory of Everything read: "Are we all just ignoring the fact that Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones have the same face?"

And Emma Stone, who is nominated for her role in La La Land , read: "Emma Stone looks like a crack whore in every role she plays."

The Mean Tweets segment is just one of Kimmel's many comedic bits from the evening. In other parts of the show, Jimmy trolled his good friend Matt Damon, sent candy down from the ceiling, and repeatedly called out Donald Trump in his spiels. – Rappler.com