MANILA, Philippines – Following the Oscars 2017 Best Picture gaffe, many stars took to social media to express their thoughts and reactions.

At Hollywood's biggest awards night on Sunday, February 26, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway initially announced La La Land the Best Picture. However, once the cast and crew were onstage, La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz said that there was a mistake and that Moonlight won. (WATCH: Confusion as 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture Oscar after 'La La Land' announced winner)

Emma Stone, who won for Best Actress for La La Land, reacted to the press after the event. The Hollywood Reporter posted a video of Emma saying that while winning Best Picture would have been great, she and the La La Land cast and crew were happy for Moonlight.

"Of course, it was an amazing thing to hear La La Land, and I think we would have all loved to win Best Picture, but we are so excited for Moonlight, I think it's one of the best films of all time, so I was pretty beside myself."

Pia Wurtzbach, who had a similar experience when Steve Harvey initially named Colombia's Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner of Miss Universe in 2015, reacted to the gaffe online. She posted a clip of her Creamsilk commercial of her saying, "And if it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody."

Former Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres commended the cast of La La Land and congratulated the people behind Moonlight.

Nothing like live TV. Congrats to Moonlight! And to La La Land for such a gracious reaction. #Oscars — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2017

Katy Perry expressed shock right after the gaffe.

WHAT WAIT OMG — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2017

Joseph Gordon-Levitt tweeted: "If you haven't seen Moonlight yet, don't let this [Oscars] mixup overshadow things. See it. It's beautiful. Same goes for La La Land."

If you haven't seen Moonlight yet, don't let this #Oscars mixup overshadow things. See it. It's beautiful. Same goes for La La Land. — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 27, 2017

Tyra Banks joked on Twitter: "America's next top model is La La – OOPS! I meant Moon[light]."

America's next top Model is LaLa. OOPS! I meant Moon. — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 27, 2017

Former Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross tweeted: "Don't blame the old folks! It was not their fault! We don't need to add (more) ageism to our country's problems."

Don't blame the old folks!! It was NOT THEIR FAULT!!!

We don't need to add (more) ageism to our country's problems.#Oscars — Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) February 27, 2017

She also praised the producers of La La Land for correcting the mistake, adding: "Kudos to the La La Land winner who gracefully handed over the Oscar."

Kudos to the La La Land winner who gracefully handed over the Oscar.

xo m — Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) February 27, 2017

Actress Elizabeth Banks joked, "That ending to the [Oscars] should win Best Picture next year" before congratulating Moonlight.

That ending to the #oscars should win best picture next year. #holyshit congrats #moonlight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 27, 2017

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo wrote: "This situation is unreal."

This situation is unreaaaaaaaallllllll. Talking about all the #oscars details on #ERedCarpet now! — Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) February 27, 2017

The people behind Miss Universe also posted their funny reaction to the mix-up.

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

Darren Cris wrote: "But like hey my homies still won so I'm still gonna celebrate whoo! Also I loved Moonlight! What a wild night! Congrats to all!"

But like HEY my homies still won so I'm still gonna celebrate whooo!!! Also I LOVED Moonlight! What a wild night! Congrats to all! k NOW bye — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) February 27, 2017

Ansel Elgort tweeted:

Oh my Oscars — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) February 27, 2017

Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad tweeted: "Wait a second. I'm traveling. How many movies just won Best Picture?"

Wait a second. I'm traveling. How many movies just won best picture? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 27, 2017

Oprah congratulated the folks behind Moonlight.

Whaaaaaaa??!congratulations Moonlight! My favorite #Oscars in memory!! — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 27, 2017

Former Oscars host Billy Crystal said: "Amazing ending. Wish that had happened on Election Day."

Amazing ending. Wish that had happened on Election Day. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 27, 2017

La La Land took home 6 awards at the Oscars, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. – Rappler.com

