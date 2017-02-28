Kiana nods when Vice Ganda asks if she and Sam are officially together

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Kiana Valenciano has confirmed that she and Sam Concepcion are a couple.

In an interview on Gandang Gabi Vice on Sunday, February 26, Vice asked if Kiana: “May boyfriend ka ba? Kayo na ni Sam? (Do you have a boyfriend? Are you and Sam together?)” Vice asked.

Kiana simply laughed before her cousin Donny Pangilinan, who was with her on the show, joked "Patay! (Uh-oh, we're dead!)"

Kiana was initially reluctant to answer Vice, but after he continued to asked her about Sam, she simply nodded yes – she and Sam are officially together.

Sam has yet to say anything about the relationship.

Rumors of a relationship between the two surfaced after many of their social media followers noticed they seemed close.

We both messed up soooo much yesterday.. I even yelled his name at one point while on stage. But God is good!!! None of it was caught on camera. HE IS ABLE hahahahaha A post shared by Kiana Valenciano (@kianavee) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

Bubbles, balloons and prom. My first "prom" hahah #MoetMoment #FUJIxKIANA A post shared by Kiana Valenciano (@kianavee) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:28am PST

Kiana, daughter of Gary Valenciano and Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano, is a singer. Last year, she released her song "Circles, which she wrote and her father arranged. She also blogs and designs.

Thanks for visiting the @littlewhiteboxph dad! love you! And thanks @yosameti for the photo! #KianasLittleWhiteBox A post shared by Kiana Valenciano (@kianavee) on Apr 28, 2016 at 4:53am PDT

Kiana recently released her new single "Does She Know."

– Rappler.com