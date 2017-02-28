Kiana Valenciano confirms relationship with Sam Concepcion
MANILA, Philippines – Singer Kiana Valenciano has confirmed that she and Sam Concepcion are a couple.
In an interview on Gandang Gabi Vice on Sunday, February 26, Vice asked if Kiana: “May boyfriend ka ba? Kayo na ni Sam? (Do you have a boyfriend? Are you and Sam together?)” Vice asked.
Kiana simply laughed before her cousin Donny Pangilinan, who was with her on the show, joked "Patay! (Uh-oh, we're dead!)"
Kiana was initially reluctant to answer Vice, but after he continued to asked her about Sam, she simply nodded yes – she and Sam are officially together.
Sam has yet to say anything about the relationship.
Rumors of a relationship between the two surfaced after many of their social media followers noticed they seemed close.
Kiana, daughter of Gary Valenciano and Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano, is a singer. Last year, she released her song "Circles, which she wrote and her father arranged. She also blogs and designs.
Kiana recently released her new single "Does She Know."
Spotify, itunes, amazoooon pic.twitter.com/jHk37uC3Ik— Kiana Valenciano (@KianaVee) February 24, 2017
– Rappler.com