Two weeks after collapsing at a New York gym, the host and trainer says he is feeling better

MANILA, Philippines – The Biggest Loser trainer and host Bob Harper said he is now in better condition after suffering a heart attack two weeks ago.

According to a report from TMZ, Bob, 51, was working out at a gym in New York when he collapsed. A doctor who was at the gym immediately helped Bob by doing CPR before he was later taken to a hospital. Bob was reportedly unconscious for two days.

He also told TMZ that his heart attack was due to genetics and that his mother died of a heart attack.

On Instagram, Bob gave an update on his condition, joking about his dog and thanking his followers for their kind words.

"Well I guess you all heard what happened. Two weeks ago yesterday I had a heart attack. I am feeling better. Just taking it easy. [My dog] Karl has been a great nurse. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages and support. It feels good to be cared about. I've been home for 8 days now. Again, thank you so much! I'm lucky to have such good friends and family to take care of me right now," he said.

Bob is a personal trainer for celebrities and is a yoga instructor. He was a trainer on The Biggest Loser for 16 seasons before becoming the show's host on the 17th season, replacing Alison Sweeney. – Rappler.com