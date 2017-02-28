'I'm going to show him how to handle it, with dignity and grace,' says Steve, who, like Warren Beatty, announced the wrong winner at a major event

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe host Steve Harvey has spoken up about the controversial Oscars 2017 Best Picture gaffe.

Steve, who faced a similar situation at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, spoke about the incident on Monday, February 27 on The Steve Harvey show. In 2015, Steve mistakenly announced Colombia's Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner, before correcting himself and saying that the Philippines' Pia Wurtzbach won the title.

"Let me ask you a question," Steve started his humorous speech, recalling the criticism he received on social media. "Because Warren Beatty made this mistake, does he have to die? Should he lose his life with this? Y'all wanna kill him? Will he need security because of this?"

"Me and Warren handled it great, me and Warren... we handled it great. At least the producers of the Oscars, on that show, walked out and stood with him," he added.

Steve pointed out that Warren and the producers of the show corrected the mistake that same night. On the other hand, when he made a mistake at the 2015 coronation night, the Miss Universe producers said they would correct it the next day. (READ: Steve Harvey on hosting Miss Universe again after 2015 gaffe)

"Unlike the producers of my show, somebody handed him a card with wrong information, just like that, I remember it like it happened yesterday."

Steve further said that he could help Warren get through it.

"I'm going to show him how to handle it, with dignity and grace. Thank God for producers who stand strong with their talent, willing to go out there with their job on the line, unlike waiting the next day and handle it with the press as was suggested in my ear," he said, recalling when he walked out onstage and faced the barrage of criticism after his mistake.

Steve ended on a light note: "I can help Warren Beatty get through this. Call me Warren Beatty. Me and Warren Beatty gonna take photos together... In closing, in the words of Martin Luther King, 'Free at last, free at last. Thank God almight, I'm free at last!'"

Later, he added: "Thank you so much to the Oscars last night. Y'all have something to talk about other than me."

On Sunday, February 26, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land the winner, but it was discovered minutes later that they were given the wrong card. Barry Jenkins' movie Moonlight was the winner of the category. (WATCH: Confusion as 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture Oscar after 'La La Land' announced winner)

Onstage that night, after the correction was made, Warren said he was not trying to be funny. Later, PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accountancy firm responsible for counting and safeguarding Oscar votes and results, admitted they accidentally handed Beatty the wrong envelope. – Rappler.com