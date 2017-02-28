Jimmy Fallon and The Roots use blocks, fruit-shaped shakers, rainbow xylophones, and more cute instruments to play Ed Sheeran's hit!

MANILA, Philippines – Ed Sheeran performed his hit song "Shape of You" on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with the help of Jimmy, The Roots, and a few classroom instruments.

The singer was on the February 27 episode of the show and traded in his usual guitar with a banana-shaped shaker as he sang his latest single.

Beside him was Jimmy playing a variety of instruments from a drum to blocks, and around them, The Roots played rainbow xylophones, kazoos, and many more.

Aside from Ed, artists like Idina Menzel and Adele have also joined Jimmy and The Roots to play their hits with classroom instruments.

Who do you want to see on this Tonight Show segment next? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com