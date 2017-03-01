Richard Gomez and Dawn Zulueta, who now have their own respective families, dated while filming the classic

MANILA, Philippines – Twenty-six years after making one of their most popular films, Dawn Zulueta and Richard Gomez reunited at the Glorietta cinema on Monday, February 27, for the premiere of the digitally restored and mastered movie Hihintayin Kita Sa Langit.

In an interview with reporters at the premiere, Richard, who is now mayor of Ormoc, said that he was very happy that a younger audience will get to see the film.

"I'm very happy that Star Cinema did this project to digitally remaster Hihintayin Kita Sa Langit. And it's also nice na the younger generation will be able to watch a beautiful film, Hihintayin Kita Sa Langit, [is] actually [a] Filipino classic movie, and it's just right na mapanood nila (they will be able to watch it)," he said.

Richard considers the movie one of the most important highlights of his career. His role in the film as Gabriel won him the 1991 Gawad Urian for Best Actor.

When asked about seeing some of the cast and production behind the film, Richard said: "I'm happy that everybody's here. Si Dawn is here, si Eric [Quizon] is here, si Mang Romy Vitug and the other actors are here."

One of his memories of the film, of course, was the start of his romantic relationship with Dawn. The two broke up but are still friends today.

At present, Richard is married to actress and Leyte 4th District representative Lucy Torres. They have a daughter together, Julianna.

Dawn is married to Davao del Norte second district representative Antonio Lagdameo Jr, with whom she has two kids, Ayisha and Jacobo.

Richard says he's looking forward to seeing the iconic scene, where he lifted Dawn while in the hills The actor is now mayor of Ormoc. pic.twitter.com/Fkz0P5M7eD — alexa villano (@alexavillano) February 27, 2017

"Well, on record, dito kami naging mag-boyfriend-girlfriend ni Dawn Zulueta, sa movie na ito. (Well, on the record, this movie is where Dawn Zulueta and I became boyfriend-girlfriend.)

“It's memorable, because Batanes is such a beautiful place, 'no? And up to this day, pinag-uusapan pa rin itong movie na ito 'pag nandoon ka sa Batanes (this movie is still talked about especially when you're in Batanes)," he said.

On scenes that people should look out for, Richard said: "Oo, yung classic namin na ikot din sa bundok. At tsaka yung classic na umalis ako ng bahay, then nag-revenge, bumalik ako na mayaman na ako."

(Of course, our classic scene [where I carried] and spun her while on the mountain. And of course the classic where I left home, vowed revenge, and returned a rich man.)

Richard said he wasn't sure if he and Dawn would be doing any films soon: "Siguro. Hindi natin alam. It depends. Hindi natin alam kung ano ang matutuloy." (I guess. We don't know. It depends. We don't know what will push through.)

“I'm happy na maraming fans na naghihintay ng movie.” (I'm happy that there are many fans who are waiting for a movie.)



Richard and Dawn were last seen on the primetime drama You're My Home.

In a separate interview, Dawn said she was pleased when she saw parts of the digitally restored film.

"Parang nag-aattend ako uli ng regular movie premiere. Tapos nakita ko rin yung slides, yung pag-restore nila, it was like as if it was shot yesterday," she said.

(I feel like I was attending a regular movie premiere again. And then I saw the slides, the ones they restored, it was like as if it was shot yesterday.)

"Very memorable," she said when asked how big the movie was in her career. "It was like my break at my career."

Based on the film Wuthering Heights by Laurence Olvier, Hihintayin Kita Sa Langit tells the story of Carmina (Dawn) and Gabriel (Richard), who are in love. Gabriel, an adopted child, was made a servant by his adopted brother, following the death of his adopted father Joaquin.

Although she loved Gabriel, Carmina left him to marry Alan (Eric Quizon), a rich man. After leaving home, Gabriel returns a rich man and marries Alan's sister Sandra (Jackie Lou Blanco) to get back at Carmina.

Hihintayin Kita Sa Langit was directed by Carlos Siguion-Reyna. The movie is one of the many restored films that will be shown in Glorietta and Trinoma from March 1 to 7. – Rappler.com