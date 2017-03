Hear Hugh Jackman speak Mandarin and see him at the market where he tried stinky tofu!

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Actor Hugh Jackman has not turned his nose up at the chance to sample Taiwan's famous snack "stinky tofu" as he tours Taipei to promote his last film in the superhero Wolverine franchise. ([WATCH] 'Logan': First trailer for new Wolverine movie released)

Jackman and Patrick Stewart arrived in the Taiwanese capital over the weekend for the local premier of Logan, which sees Wolverine reunited with his ailing father figure Professor X and introduced to Laura, the mutant daughter created in a Mexican lab. (READ: Patrick Stewart to retire from 'X-Men' franchise)

Thousands of fans – some dressed up as the blade-fingered superhero character – thronged the landmark Taipei 101 skyscraper late Monday to see Jackman, who later ventured into the city armed with local food recommendations.

"We went to the night market last night. It was so much fun. We had stinky tofu... It's not as stinky as I thought," Jackman told a press conference Tuesday.

Joking that he is "part Taiwanese" to explain his convincing pronunciation of "stinky tofu" in Mandarin, Jackman said his late night feast had also included another favourite Taiwanese snack – skewers of chicken hearts.

On Instagram, he posted a short video of himself before trying the local dish and one of himself greeting his fans in Taipei when he arrived. Watch below!

Awesome visit to the night market - Songshan District in Taipei. #stinkytofu @wponx @20thcenturyfox A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:54am PST





TZO AN Taiwan! LON LAI LER! Just arrived here in Taipei and can't wait to see you guys tonight on the red carpet! Xie Xie A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:50pm PST



Both actors were given Taiwanese puppets in the likeness of their X-Men characters.

Logan premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this month and hit cinemas in Taiwan Tuesday ahead of its United States release on March 3. – Rappler.com