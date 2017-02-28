Elena is back in the final season of 'The Vampire Diaries'

MANILA, Philippines – Vampire Diaries fans, are you ready for Elena's return?

In a short teaser for the show's next episode, the CW revealed that Elena is awake once more and is back in Damon's arms.

Elena was last seen in season 6, when Kai ties her life to her best friend Bonnie's, such that as long as Bonnie is alive, Elena will stay asleep.

Damon then put Elena's sleeping form in a coffin and hid it, to wait out the years until Bonnie dies, Elena wakes up, and he can be with her again.

In the teaser, the Elena is awake once more – prompting the question of how – and hugs Damon as they reunite. Stefan, Damon's brother and Elena's ex-boyfriend, says, "Welcome back."

Season 8 is the last one in the series, with its final episode airing on March 10 in the US.

The Vampire Diaries airs in the Philippines on etc on Saturdays at 3 pm. – Rappler.com