Sarah joins coaches Sharon Cuneta, Bamboo, and Lea Salonga on 'The Voice Teens PH'

MANILA, Philippines – After taking time off from The Voice Kids Philippines last season, Sarah Geronimo confirmed that she will be returning to The Voice for the teens edition this year.



In an interview with ABS-CBN, Sarah said: “Para sa lahat ng mga aspiring singers na katulad ko, pinagdaanan ko din ‘yon, this is for them." (For all aspiring singers like me, I've been there, this is for them.)

When asked about the criticism she gets when it comes to mentoring aspirants, Sarah said she doesn't mind them anymore, though she still feels pressured by it.

"Na-pressure din ako. Pero this time, ayaw ko masyado ma-pressure doon. Hindi natin matatanggal ‘yon. Gusto ko mag-focus sa talento talaga ng mga artists,” she said.

(I still get pressured by it. But this time, I don't really want to be pressured anymore. We can't avoid that. I want to focus on the talent of the artists.)

Sarah will return to the teens edition along with coaches Bamboo, Sharon Cuneta, and Lea Salonga. Winners that Sarah mentored previously include The Voice Kids Philippines season 1 winner Lyca Gairanod and The Voice Philippines season 2 winner Jason Dy.

She announced last year that she won't be part of The Voice Kids, saying she would concentrate on her other projects. – Rappler.com