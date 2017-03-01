Alicia Keys sings 'The Alphabet Song' as Adele, 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' as Janis Joplin, and more!

MANILA, Philippines – You've never heard "The Alphabet Song" like this before!

Alicia Keys played a few rounds of "Wheel of Musical Impressions" on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show on Tuesday, February 28, and she was spot on as some of music's biggest stars.

Between singing "Miss Mary Mack" like Gwen Stefani and "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" like Janis Joplin, Alicia belted out a classic – "The Alphabet Song" – while channeling Adele.

Alicia stood up from her seat to give an soulful performance, singing the song to the tune of Adele's hit "Hello" while The Roots backed her up.

Aside from Alicia, Jimmy has also had Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Celine Dion, and more play "Wheel of Musical Impressions" with him on the show.

Watch the video above and let us know what you think of Alicia's impressions on this episode! – Rappler.com