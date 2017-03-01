Katy and Orlando are taking a break, according to their reps

MANILA, Philippines – Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced that they are taking a break from their relationship. In a joint statement sent to People, their representatives said: "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

The two were reportedly last seen together at the Oscars party sponsored by Vanity Fair. But according to People's source, the two didn't interact much.

Katy and Orlando have been dating for almost a year. They were even together last Halloween, where Katy dressed up as Hillary Clinton, while Orlando dressed up as Donald Trump.

Before dating Orlando, Katy was married to Russell Brand and briefly dated John Mayer.

Orlando was married to model Miranda Kerr, with whom he has a son. – Rappler.com