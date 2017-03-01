Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Baby Groot are back in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2!'

MANILA, Philippines – There's a new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer, and the action-packed video ends with an introduction to Ego – Star-Lord's dad.

Kurt Russell plays Ego, who tells his son Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt), "After all these years, I've found you."

"I'm your dad, Peter," says Ego in response to Peter's "And who the hell are you?"

The sequel to 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy also introduces two new members to the Guardians' team – Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to be released on May 5 in the US. – Rappler.com