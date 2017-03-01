'The path to paradise begins in hell'

MANILA, Philippines – A new trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released!

In the video above, a group of men and women lead the colony ship called "Covenant" on a mission in space.

They soon found themselves in an inhabited planet. But as the group explores on what they think is paradise, they soon discover the terror that the planet holds.

"You hear that?" asks one woman in the trailer, during an eerily quiet scene. "Nothing. No birds, no animals, nothing."

As the trailer progresses, the words "The path to paradise begins in hell" flash through.

The movie stars Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston together with Billy Crudup Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Carmen Ejogo, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Amy Seimetz, Benjamin Rigby, and Danny McBride.

Covenant is the second installment of the prequel to the original Alien series. The first one, Prometheus, was released in 2012.

Alien: Covenant is directed by Ridley Scott and will be shown in US cinemas on May 19. – Rappler.com