Bill Condon, the director of the live-action remake, confirms there will be a subplot about LeFou's sexuality

MANILA, Philippines – Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon has confirmed that Gaston's (Luke Evans) sidekick LeFou (Josh Gad) is gay in the classic's live-action remake.

In an interview with Attitude magazine, Bill said that there will be a small subplot in the film about LeFou's sexuality.

"LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston," Bill told Attitude.

He continued: "He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie."

According to Attitude, the moment will be a first for any Disney film.

Watch a short clip from the movie of LeFou and Gaston in the village tavern performing "Gaston" below!



Beauty and the Beast, which also stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, opens in Philippine theaters on March 16. – Rappler.com