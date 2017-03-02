'We're not closing our doors on each other in the future,' says Gretchen

MANILA, Philippines – Robi Domingo and Gretchen Ho have confirmed their breakup.

The two announced their split in a joint statement on Tonight With Boy Abunda on Wednesday, March 1.

"There is too much happening for the both of us right now. We have to focus on our career. There is no appropriate time yet for a relationship to grow.

"But we're not closing our doors on each other in the future. There is no third party," said the statement, which was handwritten by Gretchen.

After the announcement on the show, Gretchen posted on Instagram a Bible verse with the caption "Tiwala." (Believe)

Tiwala A post shared by Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:21am PST

In a tweet before the statement was released, Gretchen said she would clarify the reports and rumors about the status of their relationship.

"Please don't believe everything you read or hear. Will clarify soon enough. Just give us time. Thanks," Gretchen tweeted.

Please don't believe everything you read or hear. Will clarify soon enough. Just give us time. Thanks. — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) February 21, 2017

Reports of their breakup started in January when their followers noticed that they stopped posting photos of each other on social media. Robi was also linked to K-pop star Sandara Park.

Robi and Gretchen started dating back in 2012. – Rappler.com