Jennica Sanchez, Anjelica Santillan, and Maureen Wroblewitz from the Philippines are trying to make it to the top!

MANILA, Philippines – There are 3 Filipinas trying to make it to the top on Asia's Next Top Model cycle 5!

Jennica Sanchez, Anjelica Santillan, and Maureen Wroblewitz are the Philippines' bets in the reality TV competition this year.

They'll be up against 11 other ladies from Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Judging this season is the Philippines' Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, along with the show's host Cindy Bishop, celebrity and fashion photographer Yu Tsai, and model Cara G McIlroy.

Here's a look at the 3 ladies from the Philippines who are competing this season, plus some facts about them from the Asia's Next Top Model website!

Anjelica Santillan



Anjelica Santillan is 22 years old and hopes to launch her modeling career in order to help support her mom and brother. If modeling doesn't work out, she'll be an international flight attendant or will study law.

Jennica Sanchez



Outgoing Jennica, 20, already has quite a following on Instagram, where she has more than 79,000 followers. Jennica also dreams of being an actress or a performer.

Maureen Wroblewitz



Eighteen-year-old Maureen was discovered on Instagram when she was 15. She decided to finish her studies and move from Germany to the Philippines to pursue a modeling career.

Previous models from the Philippines who have gotten close to winning the competition include Monika Sta Maria, Julian Flores, Jodilly Pendre, Katarina Rodriguez, and Stephanie Retuya.

Asia's Next Top Model airs on April 5. Who are you rooting for this season? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com