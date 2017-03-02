After releasing a joint statement on their split, Robi clarifies why he and Gretchen Ho broke up

MANILA, Philippines – After releasing a joint statement on Tonight With Boy Abunda on Wednesday night, TV host Robi Domingo admitted he's still hurting from his breakup with volleyball player and TV host Gretchen Ho.

During the press conference for the upcoming game show I Can Do That on Thursday, March 2, Robi was asked which was harder – the show's challenges or mending a broken heart.

Robi tried to lighten up the situation by pointing out that he was learning from fellow I Can Do That contestants Gab Valenciano and Daniel Matsunaga, who recently went through breakups too.

Turning serious, Robi said: "Siyempre, with all the things that happened, kailangan ko mag-move forward eh. Kasi there’s no room for… there’s no time to be sad muna. Meaning, I have my fair share of sadness. Honestly, until now, I am hurting, pero kailangan ka mag-focus kasi you got lots on your plate, and ito na yung opportunity. Ang tagal ko nang hinintay itong moment na ito. So right now, with all the things that happened, I can do that because I have to."

(Of course, with all the things that happened, I need to move forward. Because there's no room for... there's no time be sad for now. Meaning, I have my fair share of sadness. Honestly, until now, I am hurting, but I need to focus because you got lots on your plate, and this is the opportunity. I've waited for this moment for so long. So right now, with all the things that happened, I can do that because I have to.)

In a separate interview with reporters after the press conference, Robi reiterated that their decision to split was mutual.

"That’s true. Mutual understanding naman siya, mutual statement. And what happened to us is the statement we released last night. So much has been going on. Ang dami niyang projects sa news department, [sa] Sports and Action. Ako, I have this [I Can Do This] and may mga nilalatag na projects. (She has so many projects in the news department, [on] Sports and Action. Me, I have this [I Can Do This] and many other projects on top of it.)



"We are just so happy and blessed. Pero we decided na walang time talaga to grow… yung relationship namin (But we decided that we really have no time to grow... our relationship)," Robi said.

Robi also said that no third party was involved, clarifying the issue of his being linked to Sandara Park.

"I don’t know. We’re good friends and kung ano man ang mga naririnig nyo, it’s not true. Let’s give the respect that Sandara deserves kasi she has given honor sa atin kahit nasa ibang bansa siya. So I think iyon yung kailangan ang binibigay sa kanya, at the same time ibigay natin yung kailangan respeto kay Gretchen kasi she’s been one great person," he said.

(I don't know. We're good friends, whatever you've been hearing. Let's give the respect Sandara deserves because she has given honor to us, even if she's in another country. So I think that's what we should give her, at the same time let's give Gretchen the respect she deserves because she's been one great person.)

While they may have parted ways, Robi said he and Gretchen are still friends. He said that both of them are not closing doors on the possibility of getting back together.

"Just like what we said, our doors are open for each other and that’s the best part. Hindi kami bitter sa isa’t isa. (We're not bitter with each other.) Yes on my end, I’m hurting, I’m still sad because of what happened but sana maayos kasi (I hope everything will be okay because) she’s really a great person."

On giving up something in order to make time for their relationship, Robi said: "There’s a fine line for me with being unfair. Siguro unfair, kung hindi ko pagbibigyan itong trabaho na kailangan ko mahalin. Pero mas magiging unfair kung hindi maibibigay yung time na deserve niya." (I guess it would be unfair if I don't give my all to this job, which I should love. But it would be more unfair if I can't give her the time she deserves.)

Robi declined to say when he and Gretchen broke up.

Reports of their breakup started in January when their followers noticed that they stopped posting photos of each other on social media.

Robi and Gretchen started dating back in 2012. – Rappler.com