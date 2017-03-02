See the latest trailer of 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'

MANILA, Philippines – A new trailer has been released for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales!

In this latest release, first shown on Ellen on Thursday, March 2, we get a hint of why Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) is hell-bent hunting down Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). (WATCH: Jack Sparrow returns in new 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' teaser)

The video begins with Captain Salazar chasing pirates at sea, while his voice in the background says: "Pirates have infected the seas for many generations. So I vowed to eliminate them all. But then, there was this boy – Jack Sparrow."

Salazar and his men are seen perishing after following Jack's ship into a cave and becoming ghosts.

To escape Salazar, Jack must search for the legendary Trident of Poseidon with the helpf of astronomer Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), and a young sailor in the Royal Navy named Henry (Brenton Thwaites).

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will open in US theaters on May 26, 2017. – Rappler.com