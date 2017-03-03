Elha performs 'Love On Top' at the press conference for her guesting on 'Little Big Shots'

MANILA, Philippines – Elha Nympha channeled her inner diva on Friday, March 3, when she sang Beyonce's "Love On Top" at a press event for Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres' show Little Big Shots. (WATCH: Elha Nympha in 'Little Big Shots' teaser)

The Voice Kids Philippines season 2 winner will be featured on the show soon. Elha answered a few questions about her experience taping the episode on her first trip to the US. (READ: From the market to the stage: Elha Nympha's life-changing 'Voice Kids' victory)

But before she sat down to talk to the press, Elha made a grand entrance, singing the Beyonce hit – watch her performance in the video above!

12-year-old Elha will be featured in the first episode of Little Big Shots season 2, along with 3 talented kids from the US. In a teaser for the season, Elha can be heard singing Sia's "Chandelier."

According to Elha, she spent 3 weeks in June 2016 pre-taping the episode for its March 2017 air date. She also visited theme parks like Disneyland, Universal Studios, Six Flags, and Knott's Berry Farm during her trip.

At the conference, Elha said she spoke to Steve Harvey at length backstage. "Sa backstage lang po kami nag-usap, matagal po kami nag-usap backstage. Tinanong niya po sa akin kung kilalang-kilala po siya sa Philippines, sabi ko opo, kilalang-kilala," she said with a smile, to the amusement of the press.

(We only spoke backstage, we spoke for a long time backstage. He asked if he's well known in the Philippines, and I said, yes, you're very famous.)

In 2015, Steve hosted the Miss Universe coronation and mistakenly announced that Colombia's Ariadna Gutierrez won the pageant. He later came back onstage to correct himself and say that the Philippines' Pia Wurtzbach was the winner.

Elha also shared that she prepared for the show with the help of her voice coaches and a lot of practice.

"Kino-condition ko na voice ko kasi baka po yung song na bibigay sa akin [ay] mahirap, katulad po ng "Emotions", kaya po kailangan po na mag-practice po nang mag-practice. And talaga po akong nag-iingat sa English-English ko po," she said, referring to Mariah Carey's "Emotions", the song that won her the Voice Kids Philippines season 2.

(I conditioned my voice because [I was afraid] the song that would be given to me would be difficult, like "Emotions", that's why I needed to practice and practice. And I was very careful with my English.)

You can catch Elha's Little Big Shots episode on DIVA on Monday, March 6, at 7 pm. It will be re-aired on the same day at 10:25 pm. – Rappler.com