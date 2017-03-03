Emma Watson is on the lookout for a nanny and she interviews an applicant with the help of Ellen DeGeneres

MANILA, Philippines – Emma Watson is out to find herself a nanny in Ellen DeGeneres' latest prank.

In a hilarious segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Emma interviews a potential nanny – not for kids, because she doesn't have any, but for herself.

Ellen told Emma what to say throughout the entire interview through an earpiece, which led to many hilarious gems.

"So I'm very particular," Emma says at one point, coached by Ellen. "I don't like crusts on my sandwiches. I don't like milk, but I like Red Bull."

"I like to go potty alone. I don't need you to help me potty. But I want us to be like family, and the family that laughs together stays together," Emma continued, laughing for a few awkward moments.

Towards the end, Emma, holding a giant lollipop (it was snack time), reads a text message and throws her phone onto the floor in an apparent tantrum.

"Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the best little girl of them all? You are, Emma, you are!" she tells herself.

Emma guested on Ellen's show to promote the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast wherein she stars opposite Dan Stevens. It opens in Philippine theaters on March 16. – Rappler.com